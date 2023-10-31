NFL Week 8 review: Will Levis shines in NFL debut, as 49ers continue to slide with third straight loss
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his NFL debut on Sunday and wasted no time in making teams second guess their decision to let him slide to the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Levis, the 24-year-old former University of Kentucky standout, threw four touchdown passes and finished with 238 yards passing in the Titans 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, becoming just the third quarterback to ever do so in their first NFL start.
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment as a kid my entire life,” Levis said after the game. “Even to just touch the field in an NFL game, let alone get a win, is incredible.”
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that the Titans will likely start Levis again on Thursday if Ryan Tannehill remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
While things were looking brighter in Tennessee, the San Francisco 49ers continued to slide, losing their third straight to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brock Purdy, the young signal caller who led the Niners on a 15-game win streak, seemed to struggle against the Bengals defense that forced three turnovers in the final 16 minutes in the 31-17 loss.
“It hurts,” Purdy said. “But at the same time, this is going to be a good time for us to do some reflection and all of us are really hungry for the second half and the stretch that’s about to go down. So we’ll be ready for it.”
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking upset against the struggling Denver Broncos, and the New York Jets earned bragging rights in the battle of New York with an overtime victory of the New York Giants.
Here are this week’s scores from around the league.
Bills 24, Buccaneers 18
Jets 13, Giants 10
Jaguars 20, Steelers 10
Eagles 38, Commanders 31
Cowboys 43, Rams 20
Vikings 24, Packers 10
Titans 28, Falcons 23
Dolphins 31, Patriots 17
Saints 38, Colts 27
Panthers 15, Texans 13
Seahawks 24, Browns 20
Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Broncos 24, Chiefs 9
Ravens 31, Cardinals 24
Chargers 30, Bears 13
Lions 26, Raiders 14
NFL STANDINGS THROUGH WEEK 7
AFC EAST
Dolphins (6-2)Bills (5-3)Jets (4-3)Patriots (2-6)
AFC NORTH
Ravens (6-2)Steelers (4-3)Browns (4-3)Bengals (4-3)
AFC SOUTH
Jaguars (6-2)Texans (3-4)Titans (2-4)Colts (3-5)
AFC WEST
Chiefs (6-2)Chargers (3-4)Raiders (2-5)Broncos (3-5)
NFC EAST
Eagles (7-1)Cowboys (5-2)Commanders (3-5)Giants (2-6)
NFC NORTH
Lions (6-2)Vikings (4-4)Packers (2-5)Bears (2-6)
NFC SOUTH
Falcons (4-4)Saints (4-4)Buccaneers (3-4)Panthers (1-6)
NFC WEST
Seahawks (5-2)49ers (5-3)Rams (3-5)Cardinals (1-7)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.