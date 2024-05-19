NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette rips officials after Stars’ goal called off, suggests ref bet on game

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette was no fan of how the first overtime period between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche ended on Friday night in their Stanley Cup playoff game.

The Stars and Avalanche were tied 1-1 when it appeared that Mason Marchment had scored the game-winning goal to give Dallas the win and the series. But officials negated the score due to goalie interference from Matt Duchene, which was upheld upon review.

Duchene later got revenge when he scored the game-winner in the second overtime.

To Bissonnette, Marchment should’ve had the score, and he suggested that NHL officials had money on the game.

“In this sense, he like taps his stick,” he said. “And then it’s clear that the bump from (Avalanche defender Cale Makar) is what throws everything off. So it’s basically friendly fire in this case, where I think that for sure should have counted.

“Obviously, with the ref waving it off, they’re probably going upstairs. They’re saying, ‘Well we’ve got to stick with the original call.’ So, I don’t know if that ref’s got the DraftKings Sportsbook going right now, but that was kind of a BS call.”

Duchene eventually scored off of a loose puck and got it past Colorado goaltender Alexander Georgiev.

“Just elation,” he said of his emotions after the game. “I was so tired, I started skating and then I got tired. I don’t even know what I did after that, to be honest with you. I was pretty pumped up.”

The Stars will move to the Western Conference final to face the winner of the Vancouver Canucks-Edmonton Oilers series. Vancouver has a 3-2 edge in that series.

Dallas made it to the conference final last year – only to lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

