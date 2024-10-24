NHL legend takes swipe at Trump as he thanks Eminem for supporting Harris

Dominik Hasek, a former NHL star who won two Stanley Cup titles during his career, took a swipe at former President Donald Trump as he thanked rapper Eminem for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in a post on Wednesday.

Eminem stumped for Harris and introduced former President Barack Obama, who was in Detroit for a Harris rally.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Thank you Eminem for supporting democracy against dictatorship, evil and endless lies. In the city where I spent a beautiful part of my hockey career,” Hasek wrote on X.

The Hockey Hall of Famer played in the NHL from 1990 to 2008. He spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators.

He was nicknamed “The Dominator” for his ability to stop shots. He led the NHL in save percentage for six straight seasons from 1993 to 1999. He also led the league in shutouts four times. He had 13 shutouts in the 1997-98 season and 11 in the 2000-01 season.

HARRIS, WALZ RECEIVE WNBA TEAM’S ENDORSEMENT; SOCIAL MEDIA SOUNDS OFF

Hasek won both his Stanley Cup titles with the Red Wings.

Eminem talked about the importance of going out to vote.

“Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever,” he said, via FOX 2 Detroit. “And I think it’s important to use your voice. So, I’m encouraging everyone to go out and vote, please.”

Eminem has been a staunch anti-Trump critic since he was in office in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital also spoke to Michigan voters to see if Eminem’s campaign for Harris would sway voters.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.