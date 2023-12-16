NHL Star breaks down in tears after being booed by own fans in win following critical remark of ex-coach

St. Louis Blues star Jordan Kyrou became emotional when asked about being booed by the team’s own fans for his remark about former coach Craig Berube, who was fired earlier this week amid the team’s sluggish start to the season.

Berube, who led the Blues to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup win in 2019, was fired Tuesday after going 13-14-1 to start the season. He was in his sixth year with the team.

“I feel personally responsible for the situation that we’re in,” general manager Doug Armstrong said Wednesday. “It’s not a great day, but it’s a new day. Now we move forward.”

But the real controversy came when Kyrou was asked about his relationship with Berube on Thursday.

“I’ve got no comment. He’s not my coach anymore,” he said, via ESPN, adding that the Blues are hoping to “get our culture back a little bit” under interim coach Drew Bannister.

The comment was not received well by fans, who liked Berube. They let him know that during Thursday night’s win over the Ottawa Senators when Kyrou was booed during his introduction and several times when he touched the puck.

“I obviously respect chief,” Kyrou said after the game. “He’s been my coach for the whole time I’ve been here. I respect everything he’s done here. He’s done a great job – he won a Cup.”

“All I really meant was, I’m just trying to focus on my future and focus on what I can do to help my team win. That’s all I really meant.

Kyrou said he “definitely heard” the crowd’s reaction. He became emotional when discussing the impact it had on him during the game.

“It’s not easy, obviously, but I see where they’re coming from with how my comment sounded. That’s definitely tough. I love playing here, I love playing in front of the fans.”

When pressed further about why he was emotional about the situation, Kyrou broke down.

“It’s just tough, right. I love playing here, so it’s just tough to hear the fans booing me there.”

Kyrou then apologized for his emotions.

Thursday’s game was the Blues’ first since Berube’s firing. St. Louis ranks 26th in the NHL in goals per game (2.82). and have the second-worst power play (7 for 83) in the league at 8.4%.

Kyrou ranks third for the Blues with 18 points this season. Last season, he led the team with 73 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

