NHL star Ryan Reaves has wild reaction to smelling salts on bench

Minnesota Wild winger Ryan Reaves went viral on Saturday night during the team’s 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, and it was not for anything he did on the ice.

Reaves had a goal in the second period to give the Wild an early lead before Luas Reichel tied the game up for Chicago in the third period. Ryan Hartman and Frederick Gaudreau put two in the net for the Wild to help seal the win.

On the bench, Reaves was seen taking in some smelling salts. Pro athletes use smelling salts – which are ammonia – to stay awake and alert during games. One of the trainers gave Reaves one bottle to sniff, but he was seen asking for something stronger.

Reaves got the strong stuff and took a whiff. He did not appear to like it so much and needed a moment to recover.

“Honestly I almost puked twice,” he told reporters after the game, via The Athletic. “That was the strongest one I think I’ve ever had. I’m going to be taking it a little easier next time. I think it was a fresh box. That was nuts. I’ve got a headache from it still. No fun.”

In 65 games this season, Reaves has five goals and nine assists.

Minnesota leads the Central Division with a 42-22-9 record and 93 points. They are the third-best team in the Western Conference behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.