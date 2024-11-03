NHL star’s wife doesn’t believe Harris ‘embodies’ qualities of first female president, defends Trump support

The wife of Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price is calling out her critics after she announced her vote for former President Donald Trump on social media this week, adding that she has “reservations” about Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first female President of the United States.

Angela Price held a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Friday, where she answered a range of questions spanning politics, health and her clothing brand. But a majority of questions were about her blunt admission that she had already voted for Trump in the upcoming election.

“Are you actually going to vote for Donald Trump,” one question read. “Already did,” she responded.

The questions that followed focused on her support of Trump. Angela, a Washington state native, said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories that several people told her she should “go to hell” for voting for Trump.

The NHL star’s wife followed the video with a lengthy post explaining her decision to vote for Trump, and specifically why she could not vote for Harris.

“I have been very vocal about my support for (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), left or right he was going to get my vote. His dedication to improving healthcare aligns with my own values, as I believe that our health is the most important issue. If we do not address the rising rates of chronic disease, everything else becomes insignificant. We owe it to our children to fight for this.”

She continued, “While I do believe that Trump would be a strong leader for our country, I have also been impressed by Vance and his potential. As for the possibility of Kamala becoming the first female president, I have reservations. I envision our first female president as a powerful, intelligent, and capable individual who will make a lasting impact. Unfortunately, I do not believe that Kamala embodies these qualities.”

In another post, Angela lamented her critics for the fallout of her announcing her support of Trump. She called for “respectful dialogue.”

“It’s frustrating when people feel like they have to unfollow or criticize me for voting for Trump. Are we so self-absorbed that we cannot accept differing opinions? Embracing diverse perspectives is what will ultimately make us stronger. We must engage in respectful dialogue, challenge each other, and refrain from creating further division. It is easy to point fingers and blame the other side for being divisive, but we are all responsible for perpetuating this cycle.”

“We must resist falling into the trap of division and polarization,” she continued. “We do not have to despise one another simply because we hold differing views on certain topics. Unity is our biggest strength, and we need to strive to come together, despite our disagreements. Can we please stop the name calling and work towards a future where we can coexist peacefully and respectfully, despite our differing opinions. Peace and love, no matter who you are voting for.”

As election day looms, several notable sports figures have publicly endorsed candidates. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa notably wore a “Make America Great Again” hat during a live postgame interview, prompting the NFL to review the incident over potential league violations.

