NHL team renounces rights to Topi Ronni after draft pick sentenced in Finland for rape

The Calgary Flames have renounced the rights to 2022 NHL Draft pick Topi Ronni after the Finnish hockey player was sentenced on Tuesday in his native country for a 2021 rape case.

Ronni,19, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence by the District Court of Helsinki, his team in Finland, Tappara Tampere, said in a news release on Tuesday.

The team, which plays in the top professional ice hockey league in Finland, announced that it had also terminated his contract.

“Almost three years have passed since the incident and this time has been extremely difficult for everyone involved,” Ronni said, according to a translation of a statement provided by the team.

“The publicity surrounding the case has felt overwhelming and has touched not only myself but also my family and loved ones. Involuntarily, the matter has also been connected to the Tappara community, as well as the Calgary Flames, who booked me, and many others. I want to apologize for this to all those involved.”

Shortly later, the Flames announced that the organization was renouncing their rights to Ronni, who was drafted 59th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“Effective immediately, the Calgary Flames renounce the rights to unsigned draft pick Topi Ronni,” the statement read.

Ronni was charged as a minor in October for the incident that occurred in 2021. Details of the allegations against Ronni were not known because the case documents were sealed.

