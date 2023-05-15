NHL winger Garnet Hathaway snares foul ball at Red Sox game

Garnet Hathaway is staying sharp and keeping his eye on the ball as he gears up for free agency over the summer, and he made that clear at a Boston Red Sox game on Sunday night.

Hathaway, a winger who played for the Washington Capitals before being traded to the Boston Bruins in the middle of the 2022-23 season, was at Fenway Park when the Red Sox took on the St. Louis Cardinals. He was settled in his seat at the luxury box level and saw a foul ball coming his way off the bat of Justin Turner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hathaway made a barehanded catch of the foul ball.

“You never think it’s going to happen and then it happens,” he told The Associated Press. “I’ve been here for a few hours already. It’s my son’s birthday. We got to bring him around the stadium. It was amazing.”

He said he was warned about the possibility of foul balls flying toward him just before Turner popped one at him.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS CLINCH BERTH INTO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL WITH WIN OVER OILERS

“One of the concession guys said: ‘Heads up. If it’s a righty batter, they come quick, they come often. Pay attention,'” Hathaway said. “I had just sat down and my wife took the kids home. The next thing you know it’s already happening. It was nice to get a heads up.”

Hathaway said he caught a foul ball at Yankee Stadium previously when the Red Sox were in town. This one will be given to his son, who just turned 2 years old.

The Maine native had four goals and two assists in 25 games for the Bruins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL but were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers. The team had an NHL record 135 points and 65 wins during the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.