NHRA star Ron Capps’ funny car explodes, crashes during Arizona Nationals

National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) funny car driver Ron Capps was involved in a scary crash during the Arizona Nationals on Sunday.

Capps’ vehicle came off the starting line fast and in the blink of an eye, the top of his car exploded. He careened across the dividing line and into the left guard wall. Capps was able to get out of his vehicle under his own power.

The NHRA said he was examined by the on-site medical team before he was released.

“It was an unfortunate first round, & we are thankful that @RonCapps28 was able to get out & walk away,” Ron Capps Motorsports wrote on X. “The @NHRA Safety Safari was right there, & the safety equipment & chassis did its job. Thanks to our awesome sponsors like @theNAPAnetwork and Toyota we will be in Pomona!”

Capps has 75 wins in a funny car and has made 151 final rounds. He had three wins and was a runner-up four times during the 2023 season. In 2024, he reached the final round in four events but failed to secure a victory.

So far this season, he reached the final round in Gainesville, Florida, in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

Capps finished third in the funny car standings last year. He was behind champion Austin Prock and John Force, who suffered his own scary crash back in June.

Force has been back at the track this season to root for his family members and drivers as he deals with a traumatic brain injury stemming from the crash.