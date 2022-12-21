Nick Chubb recalls ex-Browns player Jarvis Laundry’s influence: ‘If we had Jarvis here, it’d be amazing’

Receiver Jarvis Landry is no longer playing for the Cleveland Browns, but his impact on his former teammates is still felt.

Running back Nick Chubb and two of his current teammates, David Njoku and Denzel Ward, spoke about the positive influence Landry had on the locker room during his tenure with the Browns.

Landry joined the Browns in 2018, and seven players who played with the receiver are still on Cleveland’s roster.

Chubb was in his first NFL season in 2018. On Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowl running back reminisced about how Landry helped him and the team when they were coming off an 0-16 season.

“Jarvis taught me a lot,” Chubb said Tuesday. “I came in here as a young rookie, and he was Jarvis Landry. Just on and off the field, everything, he’s always there for me. A great person, a great player, a great leader. He was a big part of me being who I am in football.”

Njoku, a 26-year-old tight end, said Landry helped shift the team’s culture.

“I think he was one of the main reasons we got this thing turned around, along with obviously a few other players,” he told the Cleveland Browns official team website. “I have to give credit to him for the majority of it because he had the mentality and the mindset of winning and pushing through adversity. I feel like that rubbed on a bunch of players at the time when he was here.”

Landry will return to Cleveland this week with his current team, the New Orleans Saints. The Louisiana native signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million in the offseason.

Landry had a successful run in Cleveland, and he ranks 15th in franchise history with 3,560 receiving yards.

Landry delivered a passionate speech during an episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during the 2018 preseason. He spoke about practicing through pain and working hard every single day. The Browns finished 7-8-1 that season.

“I remember the video,” Chubb said. “What he said was true: If you’re healthy, you can practice. You should, and things needed to change around here. Ever since then, things have changed. It’s a lot of doing what Jarvis did here.”

Landry has suffered multiple injuries over the course of his football career, but he has consistently battled through the pain.

He played and practiced through a rib injury in 2020 and a knee injury last season.

Landry’s former teammates know he will bring his A-game when they meet on the field.

“If we had Jarvis here, it’d be amazing,” Chubb said. “He was a great player and a great teammate. We all love him.”