Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open, missing every Grand Slam tournament of 2023 season

For the fourth straight Grand Slam tournament, Nick Kyrgios will not be on the tennis court.

The 2023 U.S. Open will not feature the polarizing Australian star after he pulled out of the tournament on Thursday. No reason was given for him doing so.

Kyrgios has played just one singles match all season, which came in Germany in June.

He cited a wrist injury that led to his Wimbledon withdrawal, and it was defeating for tennis fans because he put on a show at the All England Club in 2022 on his way to the men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic, though he lost.

He did well in Flushing last year as well, reaching the men’s singles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open, falling to Karen Khachanov in five sets. However, he did defeat the No. 1 seed of the tournament, Daniil Medvedev, in the fourth round for the upset.

The beginning of Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Grand Slam tournaments this season came in his home Australian Open as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Kyrgios ended up missing the French Open as well, and in doing so, his ranking in the ATP plummeted. He now sits at No. 92 on the list, though his talent level with consistent play should have him much higher.

The 28-year-old’s love for the game, though, has been in question. He spoke in July before withdrawing from Wimbledon, saying that he was actually dreading a potential return to the court.

“No, I don’t miss the sport at all, to be fair,” he told reporters during a new conference, per the Associated Press. “I was almost dreading coming back a little bit. But it’s my job.”

It must be noted that Kyrgios did give a little smile while mentioning his dread, and as we’ve seen in the past with him on and off the court, you never really know what he is thinking.

Men’s singles play at the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 28 in Queens, where Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz captured his first Grand Slam victory of his young career on his way to being the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.