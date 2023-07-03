Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon over wrist injury: ‘I’ll be back’

Nick Kyrgios was the runner-up in last year’s Wimbledon tournament and entered the 2023 tournament as the No. 30 seed.

However, the Australian tennis superstar announced Sunday he will not be participating in the Grand Slam event. Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story he tore a ligament in his wrist.

“Hey everyone, I’m really sorry to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” he wrote.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

“I’ll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans.”

Kyrgios had a magical run through Wimbledon last year. He entered the tournament unseeded and defeated Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal and advanced to the final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament.

He then lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

This year, Kyrgios has been dealing with injuries. He’s only participated in the Stuttgart Open, and he lost to Wu Yibing.