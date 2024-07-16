Nick Saban has message for Texas as they enter new conference: ‘They’re not gonna run the SEC’

Nick Saban’s thoughts about anything college football is taken as fact given his illustrious head coaching career, but especially when the topic involves the Southeastern Conference where his Alabama Crimson Tide play.

During an appearance on the SEC Network’s “SEC Now” show Monday, Saban spoke about a newcomer to the conference — the Texas Longhorns.

Many believe the Longhorns, who will have quarterback Quinn Ewers returning into head coach Steve Sarkisian’s scheme, could run the SEC like they did in the Big 12 last year.

However, Saban thinks much differently.

“What kind of tickles me is all these people asking these questions about how Texas always ran the conference they were in,” Saban said. “They’re not gonna run the SEC.

“They’ll be a good team and a great program and Sark will do a great job, but that’s not going to be a problem.”

Saban didn’t elaborate too much more on the topic, but college football fans understand where he’s coming from, nonetheless.

SEC schools have long produced some of the best talent in college football every year, and when the College Football Playoff is set, there’s usually one or two schools from the conference represented.

The Longhorns, though, are a squad that made it into the College Football Playoff last year, defeating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game to reach it.

And Saban watched as his Crimson Tide lost to the Longhorns early in the season, 34-24. It was Texas’ only SEC opponent in 2023.

However, five teams last year had at least 10 wins in the SEC, showcasing just how talented and tough this conference is going to be for the Longhorns and Oklahoma, who moved from the Big 12 as well.

Texas went 12-2 last season, so Sarkisian likely has high expectations for his group regardless of the transition to the SEC. While Ewers is back, he will be without two of his top receivers in Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, who were drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts respectively.

Meanwhile, Saban won’t be on the sidelines with the Crimson Tide, as he surprisingly announced his retirement after losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Saban’s media career has now begun, but just like he did as a coach, he’s calling it like he sees it over a different headset these days.

