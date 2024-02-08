Nick Saban joining ESPN as analyst after retiring from Alabama

Nick Saban’s next step in college football will be wearing a different kind of headset on gamedays.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach will be joining ESPN, which was announced on Wednesday.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter says Saban will primarily be working as an analyst for the “College GameDay” team, while also providing analysis for the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban in an official statement. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Saban is no stranger to “College GameDay,” having made numerous appearances on the show for years as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

He’s also well-known by another colleague, Pat McAfee, who is on the “College GameDay” panel with Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

Saban made regular appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show,” which ESPN runs on its network now.

It’s also worth noting that Saban’s first interview post-retirement was with Davis on ESPN.

Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne also said that Saban will be an adviser for them moving forward.

“He’s been awesome,” Byrne told Paul Finebaum. “He and I talked during the coaching search.”

Saban surprisingly retired after 17 years of leading the Crimson Tide to a dynasty. He most recently won another SEC title, but fell short of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after losing to the eventual-champion Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Saban won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history. His first one came while with the LSU Tigers, but six rings were forged in Tuscaloosa.

He helped Alabama secure seven SEC titles and four national titles in the last 10 seasons, making the Crimson Tide one of the most feared programs in the country.

But his time in college football now enters a new chapter, as he’ll watch from the sidelines and give his expert analysis of what lies ahead for the game.