Nick Saban reveals contributing factors to Alabama retirement

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban dished on what contributed to his decision to retire as the general of the Alabama football program after years of dominance.

Alabama’s 2023 season started rocky with a 34-24 loss to Texas in Week 2. But the team managed to win the rest of the way, including on a miracle touchdown from Jalen Milroe against Auburn. Alabama then topped Georgia in the SEC Championship to make the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide then suffered a 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the semifinal. The Wolverines went on to win the national championship weeks later.

For Saban, he was seemingly taken aback by his players’ reaction to the loss — both in the immediate aftermath and when the team returned to Tuscaloosa, according to ESPN.

“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” he told ESPN of his decision to retire from the sport. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class.

“We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your a– and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff… that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

Saban said he believed his messaging wasn’t coming across. He said players were asking for “assurances” they were definitely going to play and “how much are you going to pay me?” Saban said the program was intended to build for the players’ futures and possible NFL careers.

“So I’m saying to myself, ‘Maybe this doesn’t work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it’s all about how much money can I make as a college player?’” Saban added.

“I’m not saying that’s bad. I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m just saying that’s never been what we were all about, and it’s not why we had success through the years.”

Saban’s departure sent shock waves through college football. He finished his college football career with seven national championships — six at Alabama and one with LSU.

Kalen DeBoer was hired to replace Saban. DeBoer spent the last two seasons at Washington. The Huskies lost to Michigan in the national championship.

