Nico Collins gets massive 3-year extension from Texans after breakout season: reports

The Houston Texans are rewarding wide receiver Nico Collins for his breakout 2023 campaign.

Multiple outlets report the Texans are giving him a three-year extension worth a whopping $72 million. The contract, according to ESPN, has a max value of $75 million and guarantees Collins $52 million.

The average annual value of $24 million puts Collins in elite company with Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf. The two are tied for seventh in pay for that position.

Collins will be joined by Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Texans from the Buffalo Bills. Diggs will be a free agent after the season.

The 25-year-old Collins quickly built a rapport with Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last season, becoming his top target with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, all career bests.

Collins had just 481 yards on 37 catches with two touchdowns in 2022 and 446 yards with just one score in his rookie campaign in 2021.

The Texans struggled at the quarterback position, but Stroud changed all of that last season, and Collins benefited from more consistent play under center.

Houston is expected to be even better this season, even after winning the AFC South and defeating the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs.

In additiono to Diggs and Collins, Joe Mixon was acquired to anchor the running back position, and standout rookie Tank Dell should be back at receiver after suffering a season-ending injury midway through the year.

The Texans have their young core, and while Stroud gets a lot of the attention –— any Offensive Rookie of the Year will — Collins is a cornerstone piece that keeps the offense running the way head coach DeMeco Ryans expects.