Nico Iamaleava announces transfer to UCLA in social media post, admits decision was ‘incredibly difficult’

Nico Iamaleava has a new team, and the UCLA coaching staff reportedly told its quarterbacks that the former Tennessee Volunteers signal-caller is expected to transfer to the Bruins, per ESPN.

UCLA has been connected to Iamaleava since he entered the transfer portal after a reported rift with Tennessee over NIL negotiations.

ESPN reports a “formal decision is expected in the near future,” though conversations with the quarterbacks on the current roster are a clear step that the Bruins are preparing for Iamaleava to join them.

It is unknown what NIL negotiations occurred between UCLA and Iamaleava.

Drama surrounded Iamaleava and Tennessee, the latter of which stood firm against the former’s alleged NIL demands as Iamaleava’s father, Nic, had been publicly denying that his son was leaving the program for financial reasons.

Iamaleava’s NIL drama with the Vols sent shock waves through college football because he became the first-ever college player to hold out from a program for a bigger payout. His deal was reportedly worth up to $10 million over multiple seasons, and he was set to make $2.4 million this upcoming season, during which he could set himself up as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN reported that Iamaleava was seeking a deal worth $4 million for next season with Tennessee, which he led to the College Football Playoff last season. He reportedly felt he deserved what other quarterbacks who transferred were getting, including Carson Beck, who left the Georgia Bulldogs to join the Miami Hurricanes.

Nic Iamaleava, Nico’s father, denied his son was pushing for more NIL money before the season, telling Front Office Sports this past Monday, “The narrative was bulls—.”

Vols head coach Josh Heupel’s comments on the matter appeared to confirm Iamaleava was left off Saturday’s spring game roster due to a financial rift.

“No one is ever bigger than the program,” Heupel said while thanking Iamaleava for his services to the team. “That includes me, too.”

Now heading to UCLA, Iamaleava goes back to Southern California, where he emerged as a five-star prospect out of Long Beach. He was recruited by UCLA out of high school, and his younger brother, Madden, previously committed to the Bruins before signing with Arkansas.

DeShaun Foster, heading into his second year as head coach, gets a major upgrade at the most important position on the field.

Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns last season. Tennessee earned a College Football Playoff spot but fell to Ohio State and saw their national title hopes crushed.

