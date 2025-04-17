Nico Iamaleava could lose millions with new team after Tennessee NIL drama: report

With Nico Iamaleava leaving the Tennessee Volunteers, who stood firm against his NIL demands, it appears he’s about to lose millions trying to find a new team ahead of the 2025-26 college football season.

Iamaleava’s NIL drama with the Vols sent shock waves through college football because he became the first-ever college player to hold out from a program for a bigger payout. His deal was reportedly worth up to $10 million over multiple seasons.

Now in the transfer portal, Iamaleava is searching for a new team, and On3 reported Tuesday there are multiple teams ready to vie for his potential NFL talent.

However, they are open to a deal closer to $1 million.

The 20-year-old was reportedly going to make $2.2 million with Tennessee for the 2025-26 season through the school’s NIL collective and Spyre Sports Group.

The deal, which he signed as a high school junior, reportedly had the potential to exceed $10 million with incentives that included championship and Heisman Trophy wins.

But that all changed when ESPN reported Iamaleava was seeking a deal of around $4 million for this season, which other quarterbacks transferring this year are getting. One of them was Carson Beck, who left the Georgia Bulldogs to join the Miami Hurricanes.

Nic Iamaleava, Nico’s father, denied his son was pushing for more NIL money before the season, telling Front Office Sports on Monday, “The narrative was bulls—.”

Nic Iamaleava also denied On3’s report last week that mentioned his son asking for more money from Tennessee in an X post.

“More games being played off the field than on the field,” his tweet said.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel’s comments on the matter appeared to confirm Iamaleava was left off Saturday’s spring game roster due to a financial rift.

“No one is ever bigger than the program,” Heupel said. “That includes me too.”

Iamaleava reportedly entered the transfer portal Wednesday with a “do not contact” tag by his profile, which indicates he has some idea where he’ll be playing next. Oregon is a program that has been linked to Iamaleava since reports began to surface about his situation at Tennessee.

