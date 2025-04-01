Nigerian boxer suddenly dies after collapsing mid-fight: ‘Unpredictable nature of the sport’

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, a professional boxer from Nigeria, died suddenly over the weekend after he collapsed in the third round of a light-heavyweight fight in Ghana, according to officials.

Oluwasegun tragically died Saturday at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, located in the capital of Accra, after he collapsed less than halfway through his eight-round bout against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said in a statement.

Oluwasegun was dominating the fight, but began to falter in the third, according to officials. Just under three minutes into the round, Oluwasegun stepped back from his opponent and fell backward onto the ropes.

The GBA said Mbanugu did not hit Oluwasegun directly before he collapsed in the ring. Video of the fight shared on social media supported this.

Oluwasegun appeared unconscious as the referee waved over for help.

According to the statement from the GBA, the ringside physician and paramedics attempted to resuscitate Oluwasegun on the scene before he was transported to the hospital, “where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival.”

No cause of death has been revealed, but the GBA described the situation as an “induced coma” in its statement.

The World Boxing organization also released a statement calling for “the urgent need for rigorous testing protocols to ensure the health and safety of our fighters.” The GBA said Oluwasegun was “declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board Control (NBBC)” prior to the fight.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Government of Ghana, extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who tragically passed away following his contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena,” Kofi Iddie Adams, the minister of sports and recreation in Ghana, said in a press release.

“We deeply empathize with the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), the entire Nigerian boxing fraternity, and the global boxing community over this irreplaceable loss. Gabriel’s untimely departure not only deprives boxing of an admirable competitor but also reminds us of the unpredictable nature of the sport we passionately love.”

Adams said the ministry and the GBA will work with officials in the investigation into Oluwasegun’s sudden death.

The 40-year-old boxer entered the fight with a 13-8 record, with 12 of those wins by knockout.