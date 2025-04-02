Nikola Jokic scores 61 points in epic performance but Nuggets fall in double OT: ‘The guy’s Superman’

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic dropped a career-high 61 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but it was all for naught.

Minnesota got the best of Denver 140-139 in double overtime.

Jokic played nearly 53 minutes, but it was Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s two free throws with 0.1 seconds left in the game that pushed the Timberwolves over the Nuggets in the final moments of the game.

Russell Westbrook stole an inbound pass from Minnesota but missed a rushed lay-up that would have put Denver up three points. Minnesota got the ball to Alexander-Walker in the corner, and Westbrook fouled him on a shot.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points.

“That might’ve been the best game of my life that I’ve been a part of,” Edwards told reporters, via the Star Tribune. “Nikola Jokic, bruh, oh my god, he might be the best basketball I’ve ever seen close up. Besides, myself to myself. Bro, he’s incredible. The MVP race is tough, man. I don’t know. He had 60. It’s crazy.”

Edwards was 12-of-25 from the field and had five 3-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

However, it was Jokic who stole the show.

The three-time MVP and seven-time All-Star added 10 rebounds and 10 assists to his ridiculous stat line. He had the third 60-point triple-double in NBA history, following in the footsteps of Luka Doncic in 2022 and James Harden in 2018.

“The guy’s Superman,” Nuggets coach Malone said. “He’s on a whole other level, man. People say he’s not athletic, but not many guys can do what he does.”

It was the second time this season Jokic set a career-best mark for points. He had 56 points against the Washington Wizards back on Dec. 7. He said after the game he was just “tired.”

“It was an exhausting game.”

Exhausting indeed, but the playoff race is getting tight.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched a playoff spot already with the best record in the NBA thus far. However, after the Thunder, the difference between the No. 2 seed and the No. 8 seed in the west is just six wins.

The Timberwolves sit in seventh with a 44-32 record and tied with the Memphis Grizzlies. They are only a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for the fifth seed and 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 4 seed.

The Nuggets have the No. 3 seed right now but are two games behind the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 seed and only 1.5 games up on the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 43-32 and sit in the No. 8 seed.

The Nos. 7-10 seeds will compete in the play-in tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.