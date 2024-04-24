Nikola Jokic’s brothers appear to get into physical altercation in stands after team’s comeback

The Denver Nuggets pulled off a wild comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers, but it wasn’t too fun for everyone rooting for the defending champions.

In fact, the brothers of the defending NBA Finals MVP, and likely soon-to-be three-time regular season MVP Nikola Jokic, appeared to be involved in quite a skirmish in the stands after the final whistle on Monday night.

Video shows that Jokic’s brothers were involved in an altercation shortly after Jamal Murray’s buzzer-beater that completed a 20-point comeback, with at least one of them, older brother Strahinja, throwing a punch.

A video posted on TikTok showed one brother appearing to climb over a row of seats and punch a man in the face.

Women behind the brothers — one of whom was Nikola’s wife, Natalija, holding the couple’s one-year-old daughter — tried to de-escalate the situation. Reports say the NBA is investigating the incident.

The brothers have been involved in altercations before. During the 2021 playoffs, Jokic and Phoenix’s Devin Booker got into it with one another. Jokic wound up getting ejected, and his brothers had to be held back in the stands. Following that altercation, they were in a Twitter battle with Marcus Morris.

The older brother who threw the punch was also arrested for allegedly choking and punching a woman in 2019, and he was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment and obstruction of phone surface.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. He grabbed 10 boards in the first quarter alone. Assuming he is named the MVP of the regular season, it will be his third in the last four years.

The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night, as the Lakers now trail 2-0.

