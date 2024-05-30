NJ mayor apologizes to Jason and Kylie Kelce after altercation with woman, offers ‘redo date night’ on him

The mayor of a New Jersey town has publicly apologized to Kylie Kelce and her Philadelphia Eagles legend husband, Jason Kelce, following an altercation with a woman outside a restaurant, which went viral over Memorial Day weekend.

Michael Collins, the mayor of Margate City, New Jersey, issued a formal apology on Facebook Wednesday, while also suggesting a make-up date night on him.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Collins wrote. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Video began circulating on social media when the “Word to the Wise” podcast, a Philadelphia-based program, posted the video on their Instagram account. It briefly showed Kylie and a woman, who witnesses said was “rude” while trying to get a photo with the celebrity couple, face-to-face.

Multiple witnesses of the altercation said the woman allegedly went up to the Kelces’ vehicle, either in traffic or in the parking lot at Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay restaurant in Margate City, asking for a photo. One witness said the woman was banging on the vehicle’s window.

While witnesses said Kylie was initially polite with her denial to the woman because she was on a date with her recently retired husband, things escalated when the woman didn’t like the response. That was when the video began.

“I don’t give a f— who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again,” the woman is heard screaming at Kylie. Jason can be seen in the background letting his wife handle the situation.

Kylie, then, responded by claiming the woman smelled of alcohol.

“I smell the alcohol on your breath,” Kylie says. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

It has not been determined whether the woman had been drinking before the altercation.

Witnesses claimed the altercation was short, and the Kelces continued their date night in the restaurant.

The Kelces have been regulars in Margate City and Sea Isle City during the summer over the years, and many said they were accommodating to photo requests on the beach during the weekend. And Collins wants to reassure the Kelces that they are certainly welcome in the town despite what the woman had to say during the incident.

Jason, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame center, announced his days with the Philadelphia Eagles are over after 13 successful years.

