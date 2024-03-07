NJ referees admit blowing call in controversial HS basketball playoff game, won’t overturn result

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Garden State remains in an uproar after a controversial ending to a high school boys basketball playoff game, and their frustration will likely grow after referees admitted getting a crucial call wrong at the final buzzer.

The ending in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 semifinal between Camden High School and Manasquan High School went viral on Tuesday night for all the wrong reasons, as what looked to be a buzzer-beating tip-in from Manasquan was called off to give Camden the victory.

After further review, the NJSIAA admitted the officials on the floor got it wrong.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“NJSIAA understands Manasquan’s frustration regarding the outcome of last night’s game,” the NJSIAA wrote in a statement, via NJ.com. “We never want a contest to end with controversy or confusion.”

The play in question revolves around what happened after Camden’s Alijah Curry hit a free throw that put his team up one point with 5.8 seconds left. Manasquan needed to go the length of the floor to score a game-winner to move on to the state final.

Rey Weinseimer of Manasquan heaved a three-pointer, which was heavily contested, and it hit off the right side of the rim. But his teammate Griffin Linstra appeared to tip the ball back off the glass and into the hoop before the buzzer sounded.

NEW JERSEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF GAME ENDS IN CONTROVERSY OVER BUZZER-BEATER: ‘THEY SCREWED THESE KIDS’

Video angles of the last-second shot clearly show Linstra’s release coming before the clock struck zero, which should’ve made it a good basket and a Manasquan victory. One official thought so, but after conferring, they ruled it wasn’t released in time and Camden got the victory.

“Here, all of the events happened within the final second of the game. One of the three officials counted the basket as beating the buzzer. The three officials then met at half court to confer. A second official saw the ball in the shooter’s hands when the buzzer sounded. The officials then waived off the basket. Later, after being shown video clips, the second official agreed the basket should have counted.”

Manasquan and its supporters wanted some justice after the wrong call was made, but they’re not going to get it from the NJSIAA, which added a hard truth to its statement.

“That said, the rules are clear – once game officials leave the ‘visual confines of the playing court,’ the game is concluded, and the score is official,” the NJSIAA said. “So, while the officiating crews’ reports indicate that a post-game review of footage of the play in question convinced them that the basket should have counted, the results could not then and cannot now be changed.

“Also, NJSIAA Program Regulations, Section 14 – which governs the use of video – states, ‘No video or audio recording may be used to review or challenge the decision of a sports official.’ In addition, NJSIAA Bylaws, Article VII, Section I prohibit protests ‘based upon an official’s judgment or misinterpretation (misapplication) of the playing rules.’ The ruling on the court is, exclusively and by rule, what determines the game winner.”

The NJSIAA also made note that, unlike college and pro sports, the use of replay in high school basketball in New Jersey is not present.

So, overall, it’s an explanation that the NJSIAA can only end with an apology before moving on to the final with Camden playing and Manasquan’s season at an end.

It’s an unceremonious end, one that turned a court-storming celebration into utter confusion and defeat. Manasquan head coach Andrew Bilodeau did not hold back his thoughts to the Asbury Park Press on Tuesday night.

“They reversed the call,” he said. “The referee in the C position in the middle signaled ‘basket’s good,’ they huddled up and then 15 kids got screwed in front of 1,000 people.

“Print that. Print it five times. Those three guys huddled up, and they screwed these kids in front of 1,000 people and that video will be on the internet for everyone to see.”

The video from NFHS Network of the final-second play went viral on social media, with many chiming in believing Manasquan was “screwed” as Bilodeau put it, including former Rutgers men’s basketball head coach Mike Rice.

“This wasn’t even close. Manasquan got robbed!” he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Manasquan continues to be baffled by the decision made Tuesday night, Camden moves on to play Arts High School in the Group 2 final on Saturday at Rutgers.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.