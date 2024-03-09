NJ school district files lawsuit over blown call in state semifinal basketball game

The Manasquan Board of Education in New Jersey has filed a lawsuit after referees blew a call that should have sent the Jersey Shore school to the state championship.

Manasquan’s Rey Weinseimer missed a three-pointer from the wing, but his teammate Griffin Linstra was there to grab the rebound and put the shot back in for what the team thought was the game-winning basket. The Manasquan fans went wild as Camden was in disbelief.

However, referees reversed the decision, resulting in a 46-45 victory for Camden. Several videos showed that the shot clearly should have counted, and referees and the New Jersey State Interccholatistic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) admitted and apologized for the “error.”

The NJSIAA said in a statement, though, that “the rules are clear,” and the result would not be overturned.

The lawsuit is asking for an “injunctive relief” and for the state’s Group 2 championship game, slated for Saturday at Rutgers University, to be put on hold.

“We’re asking Judge [Mark] Troncone to put the brakes on this game on Saturday pending judicial review of what happened” the Clark Law Firm told NJ Advance Media. “What we’re trying to do is put the brakes on the game pending on who should be the right team to be in that game and declare Manasquan the winner. We will argue that the NJSIAA’s rules would require them to use the videotape to get the right result here.”

“We appreciate the NJSIAA’s transparency in admitting the error in the calling of last night’s Group 2 Semifinal Boys Basketball game and appreciate their apology,” the Manasquan school district said in a statement earlier this week. “It is indeed ‘frustrating,’ however, that the NJSIAA refuses to exercise its discretion to remedy a situation that was so obvious and well documented.

“In our unwavering support of our players, coaches and families, the District will continue to pursue any available appeals we can to vindicate the values of fair play and integrity that should be the hallmarks of interscholastic athletics.”

Camden won the state tournament in 2022 but was disqualified from it by the NJSIAA last year after getting into a fight during their county championship game. Last year’s Camden featured two McDonald’s All-Americans in D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, both of whom play for Kentucky.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

