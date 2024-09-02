No. 23 USC scores touchdown in final seconds to take down No. 13 LSU

It was the beginning of new eras for both USC and LSU, but only one of them got off to an ideal start.

Miller Moss, only replacing No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, had ice in his veins, driving down the field late to help the 23rd-ranked Trojans get a 27-20 victory over No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

With the game tied at 20 with 1:47 left and a timeout, it was all USC needed. Moss completed his first five passes on the drive, and with 18 seconds left, Kyron Hudson made his second one-handed catch of the night to put the Trojans in field goal range.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the reception, LSU’s Jardin Gilbert was called for targeting, putting the Trojans at the LSU 13. Woody Marks then ran it in for his second score of the night, giving USC a 27-20 lead over LSU with eight seconds left. Garrett Nussmeier’s first pass for a miracle drive was picked off, all but giving USC the victory.

The aforementioned Hudson had what might already be the catch of the year earlier in the game back in the second quarter, and the Trojans found the end zone two plays later with a Marks score to go up, 7-0.

LSU PLAYER CALLED FOR UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT AFTER APPEARING TO PRETEND TO SHOOT GUN AFTER TOUCHDOWN

However, LSU scored on a Kyren Lacy touchdown on the ensuing drive. After the score, though, he appeared to pretend to shoot a gun, resulting in a 15-yard penalty on the kickoff. USC took advantage, but ultimately had to settle for a field goal. LSU matched it, and USC missed a field goal just before the half ended to head into the locker room tied at 10.

Both teams exchanged punts to begin the second half, but USC found the middle of the uprights midway through the third. LSU, though, responded with a seven-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that ended in Nussmeier’s second touchdown, this time to Aaron Anderson.

Midway through the fourth, USC found themselves at LSU’s 36-yard line and opted to go for it on 4th and 9, but Moss’ pass fell incomplete. But after forcing a three-and-out, the Trojans needed just three plays to take the lead, as Moss found Ja’Kobi Lane for an impressive, over-the-shoulder, touchdown grab to put USC up, 20-17, with 5:44 to go. LSU, though, kicked a game-tying field goal on their next drive. But, it clearly was not enough.

Moss completed 27 of his 36 passes for a career-high 378 yards, while Marks ran for 68 yards on his 16 carries, two of which resulted in touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In replacing reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who went right after Williams in the NFL Draft, Nussmeier impressed by going 29-for-38 for 304 yards through the air – Lacy led all receivers with seven receptions for 94 yards.

USC figures to climb up a decent amount in the rankings, and they will head home on Saturday to host Utah State. It will be interesting to see where LSU winds up, though, as they host Nicholls next weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.