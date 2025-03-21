No. 9 Baylor edges No. 8 Mississippi State in epic battle that comes down to shot in final second

After some snoozers on Day 1 of March Madness, Day 2 got started with an epic battle.

The ninth-seeded Baylor Bears narrowly squeaked out a victory over No. 8 Mississippi State, 75-72, in a game that came down to the wire.

Baylor coasted for the first 30 minutes of the game, leading by as many as 11 in the second half. But Mississippi State pulled away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a chance to put the game away with 0.5 seconds left, Baylor went to the free throw line, but missed. That gave the Bulldogs a chance to call a timeout and gear up for a prayer.

With 0.2 seconds left, they launched a Hail Mary from beyond half court that missed, giving Baylor the victory.

COACH OF NO. 16 MARCH MADNESS SEED ‘ANGRY’ AT MASSIVE POINT SPREAD VS. NO. 1 FLORIDA: ‘ARE WE THAT BAD?’

Robert O. Wright III led Baylor with 21 points, while three others (V.J. Edgecombe, Langston Love, and Norchad Omier) also finished in double digits.

Josh Hubbard’s game-high 26 points were not enough for the Bulldogs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In all likelihood, barring a wild upset from Mount St. Mary’s, the Bears will face Duke, the favorites to win it all.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates…

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.