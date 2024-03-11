Noah Lyles gives inside look into race-day preparation, including adding ‘the next generation’s thing’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Noah Lyles is on a mission to make history this summer in Paris.

After winning three goal medals at last year’s World Championships, Lyles is well in the discussion as the face of track and field – and it is not by accident.

Lyles won gold in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay in Budapest, Hungary, last year, but there are a lot of races to run before hitting the final.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the 100- and 200-meter races, Lyles had to run each event three times, with the previous two for qualifying. Safe to safe, it is a long day, even for the elite runners.

So, Lyles is constantly filling his body with liquids, including “the next generation’s thing.”

“I mix it with a lot of drinks. First, you have your regular water, and then you have your electrolytes to stay hydrated, and then you have your energy drink,” Lyles said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“I always have to make sure that I have a CELSIUS on me right before I’ll get to a multiday race.”

DUKE’S KYLE FILIPOWSKI APPEARS TO STICK LEG OUT, TRIP UNC PLAYER: ‘SHADES OF GRAYSON ALLEN’

CELSIUS was launched in 2009, but in 2023, the brand did $1.32 billion in revenue, doubling its figure from the year prior. Within the last couple of years, they have added partners like Jake Paul, Blake Corum, Michael Penix and Bo Nix. Now, Lyles has joined the stacked roster.

“This is a brand that’s trying to progressively make bigger leaps as it goes on,” Lyles said.

Cans typically have 200 mg of caffeine, and Lyles has mastered how to time the intake.

“Half a can before the first round, sipping on the second portion before the finals. It just keeps the body going,” he said.

Lyles said he needed it the most, though, in Glasgow earlier this month during the Indoor World Championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We had three rounds in one day. I’m like, ‘Oh gosh. I need something to get through this.’ By the time we’re getting to the last round, I got my CELSIUS on hand and making sure I’m staying awake. Tapping into that energy system so many times, it can get very exhausting.”

Lyles is expected to run in the same events he won gold in last year, but will likely add the 4×400 to his list after running it in Glasgow.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.