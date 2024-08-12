Noah Lyles’ mom says Olympic stadium security ‘refused to do anything to help’ after track star collapsed

Noah Lyles’ mother was furious with how she felt her son was treated when he collapsed after crossing the finish line in the men’s 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Keisha Caine Bishop wrote in an Instagram post that she pleaded with security to get a doctor over to treat her son.

“This was one of the scariest moments of my life!” she wrote on the social media platform. “Watching my son hold his chest gasping for air while the stadium security refused to call a Dr. as I begged them to send him help. They also refused to do anything to help. They totally ignored me! No parent should ever have to experience this feeling of helplessness!

“However, I want to thank the @nbcolympics team for helping me during this moment. Thank you for seeing me & my son as human beings and not just another story. Words cannot express my gratitude for your empathy, professionalism, and kindness.

“Also thank you @usatf staff who let me cry on their shoulders. To the security team, I pray if your loved one ever needs help, they get treated better than you treated us. I also thank God he is getting better.”

Lyles tested positive for COVID-19, and despite that, he still won a bronze medal in the 200. He also won a gold medal in the 100 earlier in the week.

He told the Associated Press that his temperature reached no higher than 99 degrees. He said he feared the symptoms more than anything else.

“Then asthma joining in on that and making it even [worse], that was our worst fear,” he said. “We were back in the medical bay underneath the track. Their biggest concern was me getting bronchitis because we didn’t want something to get infected and the asthma really starts to take form. We really had to jump on top of that.

“If that was the case, I probably would have had to get a trip to the hospital, for sure.”

Lyles tested negative for COVID on Saturday and will turn his attention to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month.

