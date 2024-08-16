Noah Lyles says he doesn’t know who NFL superstar Tyreek Hill is amid debate over who’s faster

Noah Lyles hasn’t let his COVID-induced disappointment at the Paris Olympics bruise his ego too badly.

Lyles responded to remarks made by Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill, claiming not to know who Hill is Friday. The only identification Lyles had to offer was Hill’s nickname, “Cheetah.”

“What’s the Cheetah guy from football, what’s his name? I can’t remember his name,” Lyles said, before turning and asking someone else, “What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast name?”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill, recently named the best player in the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2024, initially spoke out against Lyles for his bronze medal performance in the men’s 200-meter dash in Paris the day after Lyles tested positive for COVID-19.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. Then he want to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish,” Hill said.

Hill even went so far as to say he would beat Lyles in a race.

“I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill said. “I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. When I beat him, I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business.”

Hill is arguably the fastest player in the NFL and, like Lyles, is a former track star. Hill achieved the league’s top speed of 23.34 mph in the 2016 season. That same year, he competed in the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships and recorded a time of 6.70 in the 60-meter run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Lyles still may be the favorite if they were to face off.

Hill’s personal best time for 100 meters came in high school when he did it in 10.19 seconds. Lyles, in the one event he did win an Olympic gold medal, clocked a 9.784 in the men’s 100-meter final in Paris. He became the first American to win the event at the Olympics since Justin Gatlin did so in 2004.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.