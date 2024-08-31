North Carolina QB Max Johnson exits game after brutal injury, out for the season

Max Johnson’s first season under center for the North Carolina Tar Heels came to an abrupt end Thursday.

The senior quarterback grabbed his leg as he lay on the turf for several minutes in the third quarter of UNC’s season opener against Minnesota. Johnson would eventually need the assistance of a cart to exit the field. He was then taken to a hospital.

On Friday, UNC confirmed Johnson had undergone a medical procedure in Minneapolis. The school also noted he would travel back to North Carolina in the coming days.

While Johnson is expected to make a full recovery, the injury will sideline him for the rest of the 2024 season, ESPN reported.

Conner Harrell, who played for the Tar Heels in last season’s bowl game after Drake Maye declared for the draft, led the team the rest of the way in the 19-17 win at Minnesota and is positioned to take over the starting job for a Sept. 7 home game against Charlotte.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, had transferred from Texas A&M and won the starting job over Harrell to replace Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall NFL draft pick.

But Johnson was hurt when his leg bent awkwardly as he was taken to the ground on a blitz by Justin Walley in the second half.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown addressed Johnson’s injury after the game.

“I hate that Max got hurt for him and for us. Conner [has] got to come on,” Brown said.

Johnson, a fifth-year quarterback who started his career with two years at LSU, finished 12-for-19 for 71 yards with one interception while also running for a score. The team awarded Johnson a game ball afterward.

