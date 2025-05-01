North Carolina ‘should consider cutting ties with’ Bill Belichick, ex-Patriots linebacker says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ted Johnson, a former New England Patriots linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the team, said Tuesday that North Carolina “should consider” firing Bill Belichick over the book tour debacle.

Johnson fired off his hot take on WEEI Radio. It came as Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, were scrutinized for their interview on “CBS News Sunday Morning.” When Belichick was asked about how he met Hudson, she shut down the question.

The awkward interview sparked a lot of scrutiny.

“I say all that to say this: That I think the Carolina Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick,” Johnson, who played for Belichick, said on the station. “They should consider letting him go at this point. It’s a lot of money, and they’re deep into their preparation for next year.

“But I look at Bill Belichick and I wonder if he’s fit to coach an NFL team, let alone fit to coach a college team, which, again, I put more onus on the character and personality of a college coach than I do a pro coach. So I’m worried that Bill Belichick just isn’t fit to coach college kids, and UNC should consider cutting ties with Bill Belichick.”

Belichick and Hudson’s relationship has been pushed further and further into the spotlight even since he took the Tar Heels’ football job. Belichick had asked Hudson to be copied on his emails, according to The Athletic.

She tried to stymie some of the flak on Tuesday when she released an April 10 email from Belichick, who lamented the media coverage of his book.

Johnson’s colleague, Andy Hart, pushed back on his opinion that North Carolina should discipline Belichick in any way. Johnson called Belichick’s partnership from a business and football standpoint “bad decisions.” He pointed to Hudson being at spring practice and posting the email on her Instagram.

“To me, those are bad decisions that make him and the university look really bad and question whether or not he is of sound mind and should be running a football team at the University of North Carolina. I think it’s just something you have to really, really consider,” he said. “Just question the decision-making from the head coach at this point for those reasons.”

Johnson was with the Patriots from 1995 to 2004. He played in 125 games and had 11.5 sacks.

Belichick and CBS released dueling statements about the interview on Wednesday.