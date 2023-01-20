Northwestern men’s basketball forced to postpone second game this week over COVID-19

Northwestern men’s basketball has been forced to postpone a second game this week because of COVID-19, the university announced Thursday.

Northwestern was set to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but the game was called off because of the Wildcats’ continued issues with COVID-19.

“The men’s basketball home game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 against Wisconsin will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program,” the school stated in a press release.

“Northwestern and Wisconsin, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.”

This is the second game this season that Northwestern has been forced to postpone over COVID-19.

The university announced earlier this week that Wednesday’s game against Iowa would be postponed for the same reasons.

According to The Daily Northwestern, the student-run newspaper, the game was canceled because the Wildcats only had six available players. Big Ten rules require that at least seven players be available.

The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Iowa, the outlet reported.

Wisconsin previously had a game in December canceled because of a winter storm and will likely be looking for a rescheduled date for Saturday’s game.