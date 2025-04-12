Notable players who missed the cut at the Masters, including Angel Cabrera in his Augusta return

The Masters is where the best hope to bring their A-game, but it doesn’t always happen.

This year’s leaderboard is stacked with players with a combined 10 major wins inside the top five, including two-time winner and reigning champion Scottie Scheffler.

As with every golf tournament, though, there are some big names that did not advance to the weekend.

Here are some players headed home early from Augusta.

Angel Cabrera

Cabrera, the 2009 green jacket winner, was back at Augusta for the first time since 2019 after serving time in prison for assault and intimidation. He was asked by reporters if he “deserved” to be playing in this year’s Masters given his time spent in jail for his crimes. All winners have a lifetime exemption into the tournament.

His response?

“Why not?”

He was 11-over in his two rounds, tied for the second-worst score.

Dustin Johnson

The 2020 Masters winner’s weekend ended in heartbreak. Johnson was 1-over going into 18, but a costly double bogey sent him below the cut line. It’s his second straight missed cut at Augusta. In 2023, he finished tied in 48th. His best finish since winning was tie for 12th in 2022.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka attacked the majors in 2023, finishing tied for second at Augusta and winning the PGA Championship. Last year was the opposite, and this week at Augusta was a continuation. Like his LIV mate Johnson, Koepka was in line to play the weekend, being even-par through the 16th, but after bogeying 17 and a quadruple-bogey on 18, his tournament score rocketed to 5-over.

Will Zalatoris

Fans are still waiting for Zalatoris to make the jump, but it didn’t happen this week. Zalatoris opened the day 2-over and parred his first 10 holes, but he bogeyed 11 and double-bogeyed 12 and 15, all but putting him out of the race. His week ends 8-over.

Tony Finau

After tying for fifth at the Genesis, Finau has played some weak golf, not finishing inside the Top 30 in any of his last five tournaments. He grinded and got below the cut line at one point but was unable to hang on.

Russell Henley

Henley was a sleeper by many to make a run at a green jacket (including us). But, from the jump, he struggled. An 8-over 80 put him in desperation mode Friday, and while he went 5-under for a 67 Friday, his 3-over for the tournament wasn’t enough.

Phil Mickelson

Mickelson’s double-bogey on the par-5 15th dropped him below the cut line. He then bogeyed 16 and 18 to fall well short. He shocked the world with a second-place tie two years ago after an awesome final round, but he has been unable to find that same magic since.