Notre Dame suffers stunning upset to Northern Illinois; Huskies record first-ever win over top-10 opponent

Northern Illinois kicker Kanon Woodill’s 35-yard field goal in the final minute proved to be the difference maker in the Huskies’ matchup with the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Notre Dame tried to pull off a last-second comeback, but a 62-yard field goal was no good. Northern Illinois would go on to celebrate an improbable 16-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana.

The upset marked the Huskies first nonconference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 win over the 21st Alabama Crimson Tide in 2003. It also gave Northern Illinois its first win in program history against a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.

Notre Dame, on the heels of an impressive road win over Texas A&M, looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois as it clung to a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish gained possession after a punt with 7:49 left and drove from their 25 to the Northern Illinois 49.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard launched a pass deep up the middle intended for Kris Mitchell, but Amariyun Knighten made the interception and returned it 33 yards to the 50-yard line with 5:55 to play.

Knighten’s interception set up the winning field goal from Woodill, his third of the day.

Notre Dame struck first as quarterback Riley Leonard side-stepped the Huskies defense for an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock was emotional after the game and said he was “proud” of what his team accomplished on Saturday.

“I’m so proud of our kids, the coaches, everybody,” Hammock said during a postgame television interview as he wiped tears from his eyes. “They believed. They believed, and we came in and got it done.”

Notre Dame is likely to plunge in next week’s rankings before traveling to West Lafayette for a game against Purdue on Sept. 14. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois enjoys a bye week before hosting Buffalo on Sept. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

