Novak Djokovic criticized for post-match conversation with opponent: ‘Embarrassing’

Novak Djokovic’s upset loss earlier this week did not come without some controversy.

Luca Nardi, the 123rd-ranked player in the world, upset the world’s best in Djokovic Monday at Indian Wells, beating him 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open.

During the second set, there was a moment when Nardi seemed surprised by an “in” call and casually hit the ball back over the net. After some apparent confusion, Nardi won the point, which led to Djokovic complaining to the official about a potential hindrance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Djokovic claimed Nardi “literally stopped,” but the chair umpire said just because Nardi stopped “doesn’t mean the point stops.”

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

After the match, the two seemed to have a contentious discussion. It’s still unclear what was said, but the consensus on social media was Djokovic was shaming Nardi for the point.

The seemingly stern talk led to a lot of backlash.

“Appalling that Djokovic brought up the stopping play incident when he shook Nardi’s hand at the net 1) that point had nothing to do with the outcome of the match, 2) it’s not Nardi’s call to make, 3) umpire made the right call. “Stopping” happens all the time and never called,” wrote tennis writer Ricky Dimon.

X user @TroubleFault said the act was a “new low” for Djokovic.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TENNIS STAR SIMONA HALEP’S DOPING SUSPENSION AND WHY IT WAS REDUCED

“This wasn’t the first time Novak Djokovic tried to cheat a point away from an opponent who won it fair & square by pretending he doesn’t know basic tennis rules. See, e.g., RG SF 2013, MIA QF 2014. But Djokovic berating Nardi after the match for doing nothing wrong is a new low,” that post said.

“Djokovic is struggling, so he needs to use antics to try and get in Nardi’s head,” another user wrote with crying laughing emojis. “Embarrassing.”

“Absolutely disgraceful, Novak! He did nothing wrong [for f—s sake, you are just being a sore loser!” said another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, Nardi became the lowest-ranked player to ever beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 level event, surpassing Kevin Anderson, who did so in 2008 ranked No. 122.

“Before this night, no one knew me,” Nardi said. “I hope now the crowd enjoyed the game. I’m super happy with this one.”

Fox News’ Paulinda Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.