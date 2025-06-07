Novak Djokovic hints at retirement after French Open defeat to Jannik Sinner

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic may have played his final match at the French Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was hoping to extend his record at Roland Garros this weekend with a trip to the men’s singles final, but he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets Friday.

Djokovic, 38, appeared emotional as he collected his bags. He kissed his hand and touched the clay surface at Court Philippe-Chatrier. He then spoke about the match, signaling it may have been his last at the French Open.

“I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know. That’s why I was a bit more emotional even in the end,” he said.

“But if this was the farewell match of the Roland-Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

Of the “Big Three,” only Djokovic remains active — and dominant.

“Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months time? I don’t know,” he added. “I said it could have been my last match (here). I didn’t say it was.”

Djokovic said he plans to compete at Wimbledon. Last year marked the first time in seven years the Serbian tennis pro failed to win a Grand Slam. His last win came in 2023 at the U.S. Open. His last win at Wimbledon was in 2022.

“I feel like I want to play Wimbledon. I want to play U.S. Open. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I’m not so sure,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.