Novak Djokovic injured after bottle falls on his head while signing autographs

Novak Djokovic was treated for a head injury after he was struck with an aluminum-type bottle after a match at the Italian Open.

Djokovic was signing autographs for fans after defeating Corentin Moutet, 6-3, 6-1, when a bottle fell from the stands.

The clang of the bottle could be heard after it struck both Djokovic and the ground, and an audible gasp from the crowd followed.

Djokovic fell to his knees, covering his head for close to a minute before being helped into the tunnel.

The Italian Open said Djokovic “underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern.”

An alternate angle shows the bottle falling from a few feet above Djokovic after it slid out of the backpack of a fan who seemed to be looking for an autograph himself.

Organizers say Djokovic had a bump on his head. Djokovic had a bit of blood on his head but did not require stitches, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano said.

“Nole was taken to his hotel, and he seems OK. He was upset, but he seems OK,” Catapano said. “We’re very upset about what happened, and we are trying to figure out who it was and understand the dynamics.

“The police came and asked for information, but the person who did it had already left. We’re going through all of the video and camera angles to see if we can determine what exactly happened.”

The match was Djokovic’s first of the tournament, and his first in nearly a month.

Djokovic has a day off before his next scheduled match at the clay court tournament Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serb is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

