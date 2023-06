Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s final on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Ruud 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 to win his third title at Roland Garros. Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles on the men’s side.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.