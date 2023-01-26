Novak Djokovic’s father spotted posing for pictures with pro-Russia supporters at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, appeared to be among those seen posing for pictures with pro-Vladimir Putin flags at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Srdjan Djokovic was seen outside Rod Laver Arena standing next to a man wearing the pro-Russian “Z” on his shirt and holding a Russian flag with Putin’s face plastered on it.

According to The Guardian, a video posted to YouTube appeared to show Djokovic saying “long live Russian citizens” in his language.

The photo of the tennis great’s father and the Russia supporter came after Australian Open officials booted several people from the tournament for their behavior.

Tennis Australia released a statement saying police intervention was needed during the incident.

“Four people in the crowd leaving the stadium revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” the statement read, via BBC. “Victoria police intervened and are continuing to question them. The comfort and safety of everyone is our priority and we work closely with security and authorities.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC SHUTS DOWN AUSTRALIAN OPEN CRITICS ACCUSING HIM OF ‘FAKING’ INJURY: ‘LET THEM DOUBT’

Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned by the tournament, though it was initially allowed if no disruption occurred. That was reversed last week following a women’s match between Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova, when a Russian fan displayed a flag during the match.

The Australian Open has also been using a neutral flag throughout for all Russian and Belarusian players due to the current invasion.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began last February, Russian and Belarusian athletes have not been able to play under their own flags.

Wimbledon has also made it known that, as of now, no Russian or Belarusian tennis players are allowed to compete in the prestigious tournament in 2023.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.