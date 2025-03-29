Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic drains impressive 62-foot full-court shot in win over Jazz

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic pulled off his best Bo Nix impression during the Nuggets’ 129-93 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Right before halftime, the Nuggets had a 54-47 lead. Jazz point guard Collin Sexton made a layup with four seconds left. Jokic then received the inbound pass, euro-stepped around the defender and drained a 62-foot 3-pointer.

Jokic made the full-court heave look effortless, as he deftly maneuvered around the Jazz defender and threw the ball, like the Denver Broncos’ quarterback, and hit nothing but net.

“It felt really good when it left my hand. So, I mean, I shot, I missed, basically probably in this season 30 of (those full-court heaves). I made two. That’s a good percentage I think, right? 10 percent maybe less. I think it’s good percentage from the full-court shots,” Jokic said after the game.

The Nuggets seized the momentum from Jokic’s full-court heave, as they dominated the second half, and their 36-point was their biggest of the season. With the win, the Nuggets completed their regular-season sweep over the Jazz.

Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win.

Jokic passed the 16,000-point threshold. By achieving that milestone, Jokic became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists.

Jokic accumulated them in 739 games, where Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird previously held the record at 799 games.

The Nuggets’ next game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

