Nuggets plan to continue excluding Aaron Gordon from team dinners amid playoff winning streak

The second round of the NBA playoffs got off to a rough start for the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, won the first two games in the Western Conference semifinals.

The series shifted to Minnesota for Game 3 and Game 4, where the Nuggets overcame the hostile environment and got back on the winning track. The Nuggets pushed their winning streak to three games when they cruised to a 112-97 victory in Game 5.

Shortly after Denver fell behind in the series, the team decided to have a players-only dinner. The Nuggets have not lost a playoff game since the dinners began. But one player — Aaron Gordon — has been noticeably absent from the team dinners.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team plans to continue with the players-only meals — minus Gordon — for at least the remainder of the conference semifinals.

But Gordon seems to have an understanding of why he is being left out and is taking it in stride.

SHAQ TELLS NUGGETS STAR NIKOLA JOKIC HE DIDN’T DESERVE MVP AWARD DURING LIVE INTERVIEW: ‘NO DISRESPECT TO YOU’

“DJ, y’all going to team dinner?” Gordon asked teammate DeAndre Jordan in the locker room after the team’s Game 5 win. Jordan organized the dinners.

“Yeah — not you though,” Jordan responded via The Athletic. “We’ll see you next round (of the playoffs). Sorry, dawg. We’ll bring you some takeout though.”

“I understand,” Gordon said. “I understand.”

The first team dinner was at a steakhouse in Minneapolis and was considered an opportunity for the team to bond afterr a disappointing start against the Timberwolves.

Gordon missed the dinner after Game 2, deciding some retail therapy would be beneficial.

“I bought some three-wheel cars for my family,” Gordon told The Athletic. “A little retail therapy. They’re called Vanderhalls. They’re really dope. I went in looking to buy just one. But generosity, and just having a little bit of fun, helped.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Timberwolves host the Nuggets in Game 6.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.