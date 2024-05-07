Obi Ezeh, former Michigan standout linebacker, dead at 36

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Obi Ezeh, a former standout linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines who was briefly a part of the Washington Redskins, has died, the school and his family said. He was 36.

Ezeh’s mother posted the news about her son’s death on Sunday on Facebook.

“My very own! My Obi. My #2. My heart. My father’s heart. My quiet giant!” she wrote along with a picture of herself and her son. “Grand child of an elephant. Journey well to your maker oo. Mother Mary please hold his hands for me. St. Peter open the gate for him as the celestial choirs marshal him in to Jesus. My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son.”

The school also confirmed Ezeh’s death.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh,” the school wrote on X. “Our prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates. May he rest in peace.”

His cause of death was not announced.

Ezeh played in 49 games during his collegiate career with Michigan from 2007 to 2010. He recorded 292 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had two interceptions.

He was part of Michigan’s Capital One Bowl win during the 2007 season and the 2010 team that made the Gator Bowl but lost. He was also an All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention selection in 2008 and made the Dick Butkus Award watchlist in 2009.

Ezeh declared for the NFL Draft after the 2010 season but went undrafted. He tried to latch onto the Redskins’ roster but was waived.

