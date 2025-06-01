Odell Beckham Jr laments Giants trade: ‘I never, ever wanted to leave’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham Jr. was a sensational player for the New York Giants and was on a path to becoming an all-time great statistically before injuries hindered the journey.

Beckham did create controversy when he was with the Giants. He simulated urinating in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles, had a meltdown with the kicking net on the sidelines of a game and got into a bitter war with then-Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season. He later won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

He appeared on CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and made clear he didn’t want to leave the Giants.

“I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants,” he said. “The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was p—– because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.

“This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it’s definitely you’ll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that.”

Beckham had 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in five seasons with the Giants. He was a Pro Bowler in three of those five years and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 despite only playing 12 games.

Jerry Rice had 346 catches for 6,364 yards and 66 touchdowns in his first five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was an All-Pro in four of those five seasons and only missed four games in the 1987 season.

Beckham’s future is unclear. He parted ways with the Dolphins in the offseason.