Ohio State stars Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka make decisions on senior seasons

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

To nobody’s surprise, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be in this year’s NFL Draft.

The son of a Hall of Famer, the Ohio State Buckeyes star announced on Thursday that he will officially forgo his senior season and go pro.

“I want to give thanks to everyone at The Ohio State University within and outside of the football program…” the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist wrote on Instagram. “The success I have had individually could not have been accomplished without every single one of you and I appreciate you for all your help and support…”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field. I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life.”

Harrison called declaring for the draft “truly a dream come true.”

However, his soon-to-be former teammate has opted to hold off on that same dream for one more year.

Emeka Egbuka kept his announcement simple on Instagram – in a graphic, two words were much larger than others: “I’m back.”

ESPN GAVE ACADEMY FAKE NAMES TO OBTAIN MORE EMMY AWARDS FOR INELIGIBLE ON-AIR TALENT: REPORT

“Over the last couple weeks as I continued to pray and seek the Lord on what was in store with my future…I feel that the path He has laid before has become clear,” Egbuka wrote, before writing he would return for his senior year.

In his two full seasons with the Buckeyes (25 games), Harrison caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns, putting up almost identical numbers in each season (77-1263-14 last year and 67-1211-14 this season).

Egbuka had a down year in 2023 thanks to an ankle injury, though. He saw his catches drop from 74 to 41 and his yards from 1,151 to 515. He very well could have been a first-round draft pick this year, but perhaps he wants to up his stock.

Harrison opted out of the Cotton Bowl last month, a tell-tale sign that he would forgo his senior season. Egbuka played in the game, making six catches for 63 yards in the 14-3 loss to Missouri.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohio State went 11-2 this season, seemingly getting knocked out of the College Football Playoff with their third-straight loss to eventual national champion Michigan during rivalry weekend. They were 11-0 heading into the Big House.

Harrison could be drafted as early as third overall, and many believe it would be a shock if he fell out of the top five. His father was drafted 19th in 1996 out of Syracuse.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.