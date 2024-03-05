Ohio State’s Devin Brown calls out critics who think he’ll transfer: ‘Cowards’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown may have to wait another year before he gets to take the reins as the starter after Will Howard transferred into the program from Kansas State.

Brown made clear that he is staying at Ohio State and is willing to compete for the starting quarterback job.

“Honestly, I think people are cowards. I think people have this thought in their own heads that I’m gonna leave and I’m a quitter, but that’s never been me,” he told reporters on Monday. “These people live, you know, wherever – their momma’s basement – saying something about me, and they don’t know s—.

“They don’t know who I am. They don’t know who I’ve been, and that’s who I’ve always been.”

Brown is entering his sophomore season. He sat behind Kyle McCord last year after a finger injury upended his chances at winning the starting job. However, the position opened up after McCord transferred to Syracuse following the 2023 season.

Brown started the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, but his day did not last long. He suffered an ankle injury in the first half and was replaced by Lincoln Kienholz.

He finished the season with 217 passing yards and one touchdown pass in six appearances.

Now, he will have to try to win the job again against Howard, Alabama transfer Julian Sayin and freshman Air Noland.

