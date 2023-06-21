Ohio State’s Zak Herbstreit, son of Kirk Herbstreit, hospitalized due to possible heart issue

Zak Herbstreit, walk-on tight end for Ohio State and son of legendary Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, was hospitalized on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Zak was in stable condition at a Columbus, Ohio, hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. According to a school spokesperson, the 21-year-old is being monitored and undergoing evaluations.

Kirk Herbstreit expressed gratitude for “everyone’s concerns and prayers” in a text message to Columbus news station WSYX-TV.

Ohio State University officials did not specify the reason Zak was taken to the hospital.

But his father posted a message from Zak to Twitter that said the tight end was under the care of a cardiologist.

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

The elder Herbstreit noted that Zak “has a long journey ahead of him.”

“My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him.” Kirk wrote.

Moments later, Herbstreit provided an update on Zak’s condition, saying that he was “awake and on his phone from time to time.”

Zak has been with the Buckeyes since 2021. He previously played tight end for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a third-generation Ohio State football player, his grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, played running back, and his father started at quarterback from 1989 to 1993.

Ohio State is coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff and will enter the upcoming season ranked as the No. 4 team in the country in the preseason coaches poll. The Buckeyes kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Minnesota.

Kirk Herbstreit joined ESPN in 1996, where he has served as the lead college football analyst for more than two decades. He is also a five-time Sports Emmy Award winner.