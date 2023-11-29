Oilers’ Connor McDavid hits milestone not seen in 28 years

Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid has been red hot over the last week and his three-point game against the Vegas Golden Knights underscored that notion.

McDavid had a goal and two assists in the second period and delivered a shootout goal in the 5-4 win over the defending Stanley Cup champions. McDavid’s stat line put him into a category not seen since Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux had his skates laced up.

He became the first player to have three-point periods in three consecutive games since the Pittsburgh Penguins legend did it between October and November in 1995, according to Sportsnet Stats. NHL PR added that his 24th-career three-point period was tied with Sidney Crosby for most among active players.

McDavid has recorded 12 points in total over his last three games. He jumped from 108th in the NHL scoring race to a tie for ninth in the last nine days.

“We’ll take wins any way we can get them at this point. Obviously it would be nice to close it out up two with five minutes to go – you expect to close that out – but we will take the win any way we can,” he said of the victory.

“Definitely there is momentum in our room. I think we can feel it. I think what we have seen out of our last three (games) and it is something to build off of.”

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch noticed a difference with McDavid recently as well.

“There is a lot less frustration with him than there was two weeks ago,” Knoblauch said. “But other guys, too. When you win games and get some offense, everyone just feels better about themselves and they’re able to play hockey.”

Edmonton is now 8-12-1 and seventh in the Pacific. But there’s a lot of hockey still to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

