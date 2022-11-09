Oilers’ Evander Kane on gruesome wrist injury after ‘extremely scary moment’

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane said he was “still in a little bit of shock” after Tuesday night’s incident against the Tampa Bay Lightning and vowed to return to the ice.

Kane was taken to a hospital after his wrist was accidentally cut by Lighting player Pat Maroon during their game. Blood poured out of Kane’s wrist and onto the ice as he was rushed off.

He released an update on his condition on social media.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane said. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m extremely grateful.

“I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans.”

The incident occurred in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 win. Kane got caught up with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers inside the Oilers’ defensive zone and while down on the ice, he was cut by Maroon. Edmonton said Kane was in stable condition and was set to undergo a procedure.

Kane grabbed the lacerated area with his right hand and rushed to the bench before heading to the locker room.

Kane joined the Oilers last season after getting cut by the San Jose Sharks. In 43 games, he scored 22 goals and had 17 assists. So far this season, Kane has played in 14 games and scored five goals with eight assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.