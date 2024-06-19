Oilers force Game 6 after beating Panthers on road in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are halfway done with being a part of history.

After trailing the Stanley Cup Final three games to nothing, the Oilers have now won back-to-back games, as they forced a Game 6 on Tuesday.

The Oilers took down the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on the road, 5-3, to move the series back to Canada.

The Panthers got on the power play early in the first, but it was Edmonton’s Connor Brown who scored a short-handed breakaway goal to put the Oilers up, 1-0, which is also how they started Game 4 en route to an 8-1 victory to keep their season alive.

The second period looked just like that contest, with five goals scored. Less than two minutes into the period, Zach Hyman gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead, and then Connor McDavid lit the lamp three minutes later.

However, the 3-0 lead is the hardest to hold in hockey, and Florida got on the board when Matthew Tkachuk found the back of the net with 13:07 remaining in the period. Oilers’ Corey Perry, though, got it right back, but that was answered by Florida just 14 seconds later.

The Panthers cut their deficit to one with a goal by Oliver Ekman-Larsson just over four minutes into the third period, and they got plenty of chances – but none were able to go. They pulled Sergei Bobrovsky with just over two-and-a-half minutes left, but goaltender Stuart Skinner and the Oilers defense did enough to bring the clock to zeroes. In fact, McDavid put the icing on the cake with an empty-netter with 17.3 to go.

With the win, the Oilers became the first team to win Game 5 on the road after trailing 3-0 in NHL history.

The Oilers are looking to become the fifth team in NHL history to win a series after trailing 3-0, and the first since the 2014 Los Angeles Kings did so in the first round – they wound up winning the Cup that year after winning two more Game 7s.

The only comeback in the Cup Final was in 1942 by the Toronto Maple Leafs – it was the first 3-0 comeback in the Big 4 leagues.

Five other teams forced, but lost, a Game 7.

Game 6 is Friday in Alberta at 8 p.m. ET.

