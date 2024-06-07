Oilers look to end lengthy drought: What life looked like the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup

The year was 1993.

The Dallas Cowboys had just won the Vince Lombardi Trophy, handing the Buffalo Bills their third straight loss in the Super Bowl. Bill Clinton was sworn into office as the 42nd president of the United States. And American music icon Prince became The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.

It was also the last time a Canadian hockey team won the Stanley Cup.

On Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers hope to take the first step toward breaking that drought when they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s familiar territory. The Oilers are just one of five teams based in Canada to reach the finals six times since. Edmonton lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers have a chance to bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time in 30 years.

Here’s a look back at how life looked the last time a team from Canada won the Cup.

FLASHBACK

Top song

Whitney Houston’s record-setting single “I Will Always Love You,” released in 1992 as part of the soundtrack from her film debut in “The Bodyguard,” sat atop the charts in 1993. It set a record at the time with 14 weeks at the top.

Box office

Steven Spielberg’s science fiction film “Jurassic Park,” the first of the original trilogy starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, was released in June 1993 and was the highest-grossing film that year at over $914 million worldwide.

New tech

On April 30, 1993, the World Wide Web became available to the public four years after development began. It became popular soon after with the creation of the web browser Mosaic, which was released in September of that year.

GAME 1

The Oilers host the Panthers Saturday night in Game 1 and Monday night in Game 2 before the series moves to Florida. The Panthers returned to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last year.

